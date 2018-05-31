Keppel aims to cut carbon emissions intensity by 28.8 per cent by 2030

Keppel Corporation is aiming to cut its carbon emissions intensity by 28.8 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030.

The target, which was outlined in its 2017 Sustainability Report out today, is in line with Singapore's Intended Nationally Determined Contribution of 36 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Keppel also said yesterday it was on track to achieve its earlier target of 16 per cent reduction in carbon emissions intensity from 2020 business-as-usual levels.

Chief executive Loh Chin Hua said: "Sustainability is at the heart of our business, and we carefully consider environmental, social and governance issues in the determination of our strategy and policies..."

The sustainability report noted that energy efficiency initiatives implemented across the group last year saved the equivalent of 7.1 per cent of its total energy consumption in the year.

This translated to an estimated $37 million in cost savings and an avoidance of approximately 77,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

This was achieved by measures such as optimising operations and processes, technological improvements, including adopting more sustainable building designs and materials, and using of energy-efficient equipment and devices.

Keppel has saved around 2.3 million gigajoule of energy over the past five years, translating to about $140 million in cost savings and an avoidance of over 280,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The report also noted how Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) and Keppel Infrastructure are collaborating on a solar leasing project at Keppel O&M's yards, where renewable energy generated will help offset its energy requirements.