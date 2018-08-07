Knee-jerk rule tightening may not be best for market: MAS official

A knee-jerk tightening of rules may not be in the best interest of the market, as tighter across-the-board regulations can impose additional costs on all listed companies, said Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee.

Mr Ong, who was the guest of honour at the Singapore Governance & Transparency Forum 2018 yesterday, was speaking as MAS announced that it had accepted a panel's recommendations to encourage board renewal and diversity, as well as strengthen director independence. The Singapore Exchange had also said it would amend its listing rules to reflect the recommendations.

"These costs must be weighed against the benefits. It may not be appropriate to prescribe the same standard on all companies, as they can differ in size or business complexity. The MAS has therefore been deliberate in calibrating our rules. For example, there are more stringent corporate governance (CG) standards for banks, compared to for other listed companies, and rightly so due to banks' potential systemic impact.

"This is also why in the latest review of the code, the council took a pragmatic approach.

"Important baseline market practices that should apply to every firm - or CG 'hygiene' requirements - are hardened by their inclusion in the SGX Listing Rules. Indeed, 12 basic requirements previously couched as guidelines have been shifted from the code to the Listing Rules.

In other aspects, the code has been streamlined and elaborated in the practice guidance," he said.

Singapore's most well-governed and transparent listed companies were also unveiled yesterday, with Singtel topping the annual Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI) ranking in the general category for the fourth consecutive year.

DBS Group was second while CapitaLand and Singapore Exchange tied at third position. United Overseas Bank made it to the top 10 at eighth place for the first time, while Singapore Press Holdings placed ninth .

In the Reit and business trust category, CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust took the top two positions.

Ascott Residence Trust ranked third.

This year's index ranked a total of 589 Singapore-listed companies and 43 Reits and business trusts that released their annual reports by May 31.