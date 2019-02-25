Kraft Heinz facing the painful downside of austerity approach

NEW YORK The American food giant, known for its iconic ketchup and hotdog brands, is facing the downside of austerity as a strategy for boosting profits.

It had a disastrous fourth quarter, posting a net loss of US$12.6 billion (S$17 billion) on Thursday. Kraft Heinz, born of the US$49 billion merger of Kraft Foods and Heinz in 2015, suffered a plunge of 27 per cent in its share price on Friday.

A scathing article in the Wall Street Journal called that proof the company's "experiment in radical cost-cutting has failed".

"The company's management has few good options," it said.

Controlled by Swiss-Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann and American billionaire Warren Buffett, who holds 25 per cent of the company's capital, Kraft Heinz has relied on its famed zero-based budgeting approach to cost-cutting.

Basically, that system requires every expense to be justified in each period, pushing managers to drastically reduce spending.