Lack of cues leaves STI flat until late dip

Yesterday, the lack of market catalysts meant that Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) was, for the most part, static. However, some profit taking activity in the last half hour of the session sent the benchmark index slipping to close at 3,222.84, down 11.23 points or 0.35 per cent.

CMC Markets' Margaret Yang noted that the Singapore blue-chip index has followed US indices into a consolidation period. Perhaps investors were just waiting for fresh catalysts from the prospective US-China trade agreement and the US non-farm payroll this Friday.

Asia's other key benchmarks had more to contend with on the day as markets in Australia, mainland China and Hong Kong ended the day higher.

The Shanghai Composite Index continued to feed off Beijing's move to pursue more stimulus to support the cooling Chinese economy. It added 1.6 per cent or 47.85 points to close at 3,102.10, the highest in nine months.

Meanwhile, Australia's mining stocks continued to get a lift from China's fiscal measures which added to hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut interest rates as economic growth for the fourth quarter missed forecasts.

As a result, the ASX 200 added 0.75 per cent or 46.30 points to end at a six-month peak of 6,245.60.

Japan and South Korea markets closed lower on reports that North Korea restored part of a missile launch site, which had drawn the ire of the US a week after the Trump-Kim Summit in Hanoi ended abruptly.

Trading on the Singapore bourse clocked in at a muted 1.14 billion securities worth $977.13 million or an average of $0.86 per security. Advancers and decliners were more or less evenly matched at 175 to 180.

With 45.1 million shares traded yesterday, Nico Steel was the bourse's most traded stock. Its shares finished 0.1 cent or 20 per cent up at 0.6 cent with the total value of the trades at roughly $270,000.

The mainboard-listed firm revealed yesterday that it has registered a trademark for a period of 10 years on one of its key proprietary aluminium alloy materials, NICO AL50, with the National Intellectual Property Administration in China. The trademark is effective from November 2018.

Thirteen of the STI's 30 constituents ended the day in the black. Among them, casino operator Genting Singapore was the blue-chip index's most traded. It ended the session one cent or 1 per cent down at $1.01 with 37.3 million shares changing hands.

Tech counters largely slipped on Tuesday but rebounded yesterday, with the STI's Venture Corp finishing $0.51 or 2.7 per cent up at $19.23.

Meanwhile, AEM Holdings gained five cents or 4.3 per cent to close at $1.21, while Hi-P International added four cents or 2.7 per cent to $1.54.

Acknowledging that the counters dipped on Tuesday along growth concerns that came with China's lowered growth targets, yesterday's performance meant that the counters "had simply returned to Monday's levels awaiting further leads", IG market strategist Pan Jingyi said.

After the market closed, Moody's placed a review of Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FCT's) "Baa1" issuer rating under review for downgrade.

This came after FCT entered agreements for the purchase of a 17.13 per cent stake in PGIM Real Estate AsiaRetail Fund, the largest non-listed retail mall fund in Singapore. FCT units closed $0.02 or 0.9 per cent down at $2.26.

While markets have been mostly positive on a US-China trade deal, the Trump administration has often ramped up hopes only to quash them.

As FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga put it: "With a high degree of optimism... many will be left empty-handed if the final deal fails to mirror the heightened expectations.

"Such a development would impact appetite for riskier assets, consequently punishing equities across the globe."