Lazada appoints Pierre Poignant as new CEO

Lazada Group, a South-east Asian e-commerce company backed by Alibaba Group, appointed Mr Pierre Poignant as its new chief executive officer yesterday as part of its succession planning.

Mr Poignant, the company's executive president, will succeed Ms Lucy Peng as CEO with immediate effect, Lazada said in a statement.

MsPeng will remain executive chairman.

Mr Poignant's appointment marks Lazada's second CEO change this year.

The 39-year-old has held several roles during his six-year stint at Lazada, including chief operating officer.

He has led the development and expansion of Lazada's logistics footprint in South-east Asia, which is shaping up as a major battleground for technology giants.

Lazada now has 31 warehouses in six countries, reported The Straits Times.

Veteran executive Ms Peng, one of the 18 founders of Alibaba, took over as the company's CEO earlier this year, after Alibaba doubled its investment in Lazada to US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion).

She replaced Lazada's founder Max Bittner.