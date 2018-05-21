Le Quest in Bukit Batok sells 70 units on first day of Phase Two

Le Quest, a Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Group mixed development project in Bukit Batok, sold 70 units on the first day of its Phase Two sales.

Qingjian Realty offered just 115 units for sale on Saturday, just a week after it opened up the development for Phase Two preview.

Last August, the mixed development, a short drive away from Singapore's second central business district in Jurong East, sold 280 units on the first day of sales.

Speaking on future plans for Le Quest, deputy general manager Yen Chong said that the developer is "not in a hurry to release the rest of the units". The 516-unit development with one- to four-bedroom units will house a childcare centre, a supermarket, retail outlets and other food and beverage establishments over 6,000 square metres.

Prices for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, which proved popular among new buyers, start from $703,000.

Senior director of research and consultancy at Savills Singapore Alan Cheong noted that prices in Phase Two, though higher than at first launch, did not deter buyers.

PropNex Realty's CEO, Mr Ismail Gafoor said that the developer's "strategy of catering to all home buyers" with "a good mix of one-bedroom to four-bedroom units" worked.