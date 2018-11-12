Life insurance industry posts healthy report card

The life insurance industry posted a healthy report card in the first nine months of the year, thanks in part to a strong uptake of annual and single premium plans as well as higher sales of products geared towards retirement needs.

Weighted new business premiums jumped 15 per cent to $3.17 billion from the same period last year, according to the Life Insurance Association Singapore (LIA). The sector collected $2.06 billion in weighted annual premiums in the nine months to Sept 30, up 12 per cent on the same period last year.

There was a 23 per cent expansion to $1.11 billion in weighted single premiums.

The LIA attributed the robust growth to the introduction of new and targeted plans, promotional activities and a more positive economic sentiment.

In the area of weighted single premiums, single premium participating policies (such as whole life plans) and non-participating products (such as term plans) comprised 72 per cent of sales while single premium investment-linked products accounted for 28 per cent.

On top of a guaranteed benefit, participating policies offer a share in the profits of the insurance company's participating fund - non-guaranteed benefits - paid in the form of bonuses or cash dividends.

LIA president Patrick Teow said the growth in new life insurance sales means the year will likely end on a positive note.

By policy count, the industry posted a 36 per cent increase in the sale of retirement policies, designed to provide regular payouts to policyholders in their golden years.

New business premiums for individual health insurance was $318.7 million for the first three quarters, of which Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) and IP rider premiums accounted for 92 per cent ($292.2 million).

The remaining 8 per cent ($26.5 million) came from other medical plans and riders.

The sale increases mean 70,000 more Singaporeans and permanent residents are now covered by IPs, lifting the overall total to 2.7 million lives, or approximately 68 per cent of Singapore residents. IPs offer cover that is over and above the MediShield Life component.