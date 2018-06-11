Mahathir set to woo Japanese investors

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is set to woo investors and offer business deals during a trip to Japan that started yesterday, as he looks to cover a debt hole.

The visit marks his first foreign trip after returning to power last month, and indicates a shift back to his Look East policy to strengthen ties with east Asia, especially Japan.

It is also seen as a sign of the country's move away from China, which pumped billions into the scandal-tainted previous Najib Razak administration.

The new government has said some Chinese companies are under suspicion of being used to cover up the graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"The previous government may have engaged Japan, but certainly not with the enthusiasm it had for China," said Mr Shahriman Lockman, a senior analyst at Malaysia's Institute of Strategic and International Studies.

Malaysia could look to tap Japan's pool of low-cost capital, while potential stake sales in Malaysian state-linked companies could be investment targets of Japanese companies, said bankers.

Dr Mahathir had agreed to attend the annual Nikkei conference on Asia before winning the elections, but will now also meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and senior officials during his visit.

He pulled out of a high-speed rail project with Singapore and is reviewing a US$14 billion (S$19 billion) local rail line to be built by Chinese companies.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Dr Mahathir's visit would enable Malaysia to highlight its current policies towards Japan and other countries in the region.

Japan is Malaysia's largest foreign direct investment contributor at $13 billion last year, Bernama said.

Dr Mahathir has accused Chinese state-linked firms of inflating deal costs, corrupt practices and conspiring in the cover up of the 1MDB scandal. He is sending the Finance Minister and anti-graft agents to China this week to investigate discrepancies in a bilateral gas pipeline deal.

Ties between Malaysia and China peaked in the last few years after Beijing stepped in with a US$2.3 billion deal to buy 1MDB assets. This was followed by several infrastructure projects won by Chinese state-linked firms.

Financial industry executives expect Japan to accelerate its pace of investment in Malaysia under the new government.