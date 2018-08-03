Malaysia's Khazanah to cut stake in some state-linked firms

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional will likely cut stakes in some top state-linked firms as the government overhauls the sovereign wealth fund's investment strategy, after revamping its board last week to boost transparency and slash national debt.

The performance of the US$39 billion (S$53 billion) fund has been muted, but backed by past governments, its investments have spread across various sectors.

One highlight was its profitable stake in Alibaba, bought before the e-commerce giant's blockbuster IPO in 2014.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is keen to make the fund leaner and use sale proceeds to cut massive debt piled up in a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, banking and financial industry sources said.

Khazanah will likely trim stakes in CIMB Group Holdings, chaired by the brother of former premier Najib Razak, regional telecoms firm Axiata Group and restructure struggling Telekom Malaysia in the coming months, sources told Reuters.

"In the current climate, Khazanah is bound to be smaller," said a banker, who also noted that property projects in the southern Malaysian region of Iskandar and overseas infrastructure deals were ripe for sales.