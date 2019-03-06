Malaysia’s Khazanah posts pre-tax loss of $2.1 billion

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional posted a loss before tax of RM6.27 billion (S$2.1 billion) last year compared with a profit before tax of RM2.89 billion a year earlier.

"Profitability was affected due to fewer divestments, reduced dividend income and higher impairments, during a period of transition for Khazanah in an unfavourable market," it said in a statement yesterday.

Its net worth adjusted (NWA) declined by 21.6 per cent to RM91 billion on Dec 31, 2018, from RM116 billion a year ago. Its realisable asset value fell to RM136 billion from RM157 billion during the same period.

However, the NWA of the long-term portfolio showed an annual 11 per cent return over the last 10 years.

The fund declared a dividend of RM1.5 billion for 2018.

Khazanah also revealed a refreshed mandate that divides its investment objectives to commercial and strategic categories.