Malaysia’s Khazanah posts pre-tax loss of $2.1 billion
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional posted a loss before tax of RM6.27 billion (S$2.1 billion) last year compared with a profit before tax of RM2.89 billion a year earlier.
"Profitability was affected due to fewer divestments, reduced dividend income and higher impairments, during a period of transition for Khazanah in an unfavourable market," it said in a statement yesterday.
Its net worth adjusted (NWA) declined by 21.6 per cent to RM91 billion on Dec 31, 2018, from RM116 billion a year ago. Its realisable asset value fell to RM136 billion from RM157 billion during the same period.
However, the NWA of the long-term portfolio showed an annual 11 per cent return over the last 10 years.
The fund declared a dividend of RM1.5 billion for 2018.
Khazanah also revealed a refreshed mandate that divides its investment objectives to commercial and strategic categories.
"The commercial objective focuses on growing financial assets and diversifying revenue source for the nation, while the strategic objective is to hold assets that bring long-term economic benefits," it said. - THE STAR
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now