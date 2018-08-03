Manufacturing growth in Singapore slows in July

The pace of manufacturing activity continued to moderate for the fourth straight month in line with expectations of a slower half of the year.

Manufacturers appeared less bullish about prospects in light of the added uncertainty from the US-China trade spat, according to the latest Singapore Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management's monthly survey, which serves as a key indicator of economic activity, dipped 0.2 points from June to 52.3 last month.

This followed a 0.2-point fall to 52.5 in June. A reading above 50 indicates expansion; one below points to contraction.

Despite the persistent declines, manufacturing activity remained in positive territory.

Last month's numbers reflected a slower growth in new orders, new exports and factory output, and lower inventory levels.

In particular, the stocks of finished goods reached its highest point since February 2011, with a reading of 53.1.

The electronics sector PMI declined 0.3 points from June to 51.6, attributed to slower growth in new orders, new exports, inventory and factory output.

OCBC economist Selena Ling said the uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade dispute likely played a part in the lowered sentiment.

"Global risk appetite as well as business confidence may be weighed down in the interim given that the Trump administration is now said to be considering hiking the proposed 10 per cent tariffs to 25 per cent for the US$200 billion (S$274 billion) of Chinese imports, and China's Foreign Affairs Ministry has warned of 'countermeasures'," she noted.

Singapore's softer PMI readings last month are in line with most of Asia.