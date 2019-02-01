Manufacturing, services firms more pessimistic: Surveys

Manufacturing and services companies are more pessimistic about their prospects for the first half of this year, two separate government surveys have shown.

Both confirm what private research has been saying about business sentiment for the year.

Overall, manufacturers predict that business conditions will worsen from January to June this year, data released yesterday by the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed.

A net-weighted balance of 14 per cent of manufacturers are anticipating a less favourable business situation, a much gloomier outcome than in the previous quarterly survey when the figure was just 1 per cent.

A separate survey by the Department of Statistics found that in the services sector, a net-weighted balance of 4 per cent of companies expected business conditions to worsen in the next six months.

This is the first time since the second quarter of 2017 that overall business sentiment among services companies has slipped into pessimism.

The net-weighted balance is the difference between the proportion of optimistic and pessimistic companies polled by the two agencies.

Both surveys found mostly negative sentiment in different industries in both sectors, though there were some bright sparks in some.

Sentiment was especially poor among the electronics industry within manufacturing.

A net-weighted balance of 45 per cent of companies took a downbeat view of January to June this year, compared with the fourth quarter of last year.

Precision engineering companies that had mounting worries over global trade tensions, foresaw weaker orders amid a softening demand for semiconductors and related equipment.