Mapletree Logistics Trust buys 5 logistics properties for $778m

Mapletree Logistics Trust is strengthening its presence in Singapore with the acquisition of five modern, ramp-up logistics properties here from Hong Kong-listed CWT International for about $778.3 million.

The sum includes the purchase price of $730 million, and the estimated upfront land premium for the balance lease terms payable to JTC Corporation of $48.3 million.

There will also be acquisition fees payable to Mapletree Logistics Trust Management of $3.7 million, as well as stamp duties and professional and other fees totalling $23.9 million.

The acquisition, on a sale-and leaseback arrangement for terms ranging from five to 10 years, is subject to approvals from JTC and the shareholders of CWT International. CWT International is the subsidiary of debt-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group.

The properties comprise five ramp-up warehouses in Singapore with a total gross floor area of around 3.2 million sq ft on a combined land area of over 1.5 million sq ft and a weighted average age of 4.8 years.

LOCATION

Two of the properties are in Tanjong Penjuru, one is in Toh Guan Road East and the other two are in Fishery Port Road and Pandan Avenue.

The individual price tags of the properties range from $78 million to $244 million.

The total price tag of $730 million for the five properties represents a discount of about 3.3 per cent to the independent valuation of $755.2 million as at June 27 by Colliers International Consultancy & Valuation.

With a combined weighted average lease expiry of 8.7 years and built-in rent escalation of 1.5 per cent a year, the acquisition is expected to generate an initial net property income yield of approximately 6.2 per cent, based on the price of $778.3 million.