Market moves warily ahead of summit

Caution weighed heavily on the market ahead of the major US-North Korea one-on-one powwow in Singapore, while fears over global trade loomed after the Group of Seven meeting over the weekend.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) posted modest gains of 5.32 points or 0.15 per cent to finish at 3,441.69 to kick off an action-packed week, following last Friday's gains on Wall Street.

Today's historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen as a "major event for financial markets".

If the "mission of peace" ends with encouraging signs of denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula, it would remove a huge overhang of a key geopolitical threat that has loomed over the markets for many years, analysts said.

"Improved risk appetite would be seen as encouragement for global stocks. Uncertainty over the past year or so around Trump-Kim relations was seen as one of the major risks for the financial markets. A reduction of this uncertainty should encourage investors to carry on investing in global stocks," said Mr Jameel Ahmad, FXTM's global head of currency strategy and market research.

Other major Asian markets were mixed with key indices in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea posting gains while Australia, China and Malaysia closed in the red.

Mid- to end-week also has its fair share of risk events, chiefly the monetary policy meetings of three central banks that have provided the most liquidity in the world - the US Federal Open Market Committee, European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan meetings.

A rate hike out of the US is expected while ING's research head and chief economist of Asia-Pacific Rob Carnell deemed the ECB meeting "more nuanced".

Singapore drew a favourable report from Credit Suisse with the market being called the "place to be" for equity investors as it offers a "blend of cyclical exposure, is a beneficiary of higher interest rates and trades at an attractive valuation".

The key index's 5 per cent pullback over the last month has provided an attractive entry opportunity, said Credit Suisse investment strategist Suresh Tantia.

"Singapore is the only South-east Asian market that has witnessed positive earnings revisions over the past three months, and is likely to deliver 15 per cent earnings growth in 2018. As the year progresses and earnings are delivered, we believe the Singapore market will grind higher. We expect the FSSTI to rally to 3,850 over the next 12 months," he added.

Turnover on the home front came in at 1.77 billion shares worth $968 million versus last Friday's 2.02 billion shares worth $1.13 billion. Losers outnumbered gainers with 224 counters down and 156 up.

Gains were led by DBS Bank, which advanced 15 cents or half a per cent to $28.65. OCBC Bank inched up five cents or 0.4 per cent to $12.63 while United Overseas Bank fell two cents or 0.07 per cent to $28.

Ipco International was the day's most active with 42 million shares traded. The counter jumped 0.1 cent or 50 per cent to 0.3 cent.

Chew's Group rose four cents or over 16 per cent to 28.5 cents. The fresh egg producer said last Friday its controlling owner has agreed to sell the entire 68.14 per cent stake in the company to a potential third-party purchaser.