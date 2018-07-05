MAS chief: Be wary of euphoria in property market

Developers, banks and home buyers should be wary of the euphoria in the property market, warned Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon yesterday.

He told a briefing that developers should be cautious when making land bids, given the supply of homes coming onstream.

"We are also telling individuals who purchase property to be careful. Interest rates are rising, be cautious of debt servicing burdens, avoid taking on too much leverage when buying a house," he added.

"We are also telling the banks to be careful when underwriting; there is euphoria now, everything looks good."

Mr Menon suggested that banks should conduct stress tests when underwriting to take into account future scenarios.

"We need to be mindful of the supply and demand dynamics, and we have to ask ourselves whether demand will be able to match the big supply that is coming onstream in the next few years," he noted.

There has been aggressive bidding by developers both in collective sale tenders and government land site bids.

This is expected to more than double the number of units available in the near term. If left unsold, these could result in a supply imbalance and weigh on the market, he said.

The property market has also seen a resurgence in prices and transactions over the past year, said Mr Menon, who was speaking at a briefing for the central bank's annual report.

"As I said, we welcome the recovery - why would anyone want the property market to continue sliding," said Mr Menon. But "it needs to recover in line with economic fundamentals, not ahead of income growth".

A rapid increase in prices also raises the risk of a destabilising market correction later when additional supply comes onstream, he added.

Mr Menon also said the economy should continue to expand this year although protectionism risks have risen.

He noted that gross domestic product is expected to expand at 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, unchanged from an official forecast in May.

"While the central prognosis for the Singapore economy this year remains intact, spillovers from global trade conflicts bear close watching," he said.

Mr Menon touched on 1Malaysia Development Berhad-related offences in Singapore, as well.