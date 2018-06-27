MAS chief: Reform evaluation to shape regulation

The next decade could be an interesting period for financial regulators as they take stock of the reforms that kicked in after the global financial crisis in 2008, Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon said this week in a speech aimed at imagining plausible future scenarios.

They might find themselves enhancing supervision and grappling with cyber risk, he said.

At the Symposium on Asian Banking and Finance held by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco on Monday, Mr Menon framed his speech as an imaginary address given in 2028. Under the scenario, the coming years to 2020 could see regulators evaluate the impact of reforms enacted after the 2008 global financial crisis.

While benefits from reforms far outweighed costs, some areas worth examining could be trade finance, infrastructure finance, small- and-medium-sized enterprise finance and market liquidity, where reforms may have led to "sub-optimal social outcomes".

Regulators looking at these areas would seek to calibrate adjustments to ease constraints without greatly increasing risk.

After that, regulators may shift towards enhancing supervision, with a focus on improving cross-border collaboration and managing the culture of risk.

It is possible, he said, by 2028, regulators would have come together to establish "culture and conduct supervision" that included sharing information on errant industry professionals.

Cyber risk could move to the forefront of the regulatory agenda, Mr Menon said.

Setting of standards for distributed ledgers, making cloud computing services safer and dealing with artificial intelligence will be plausible tasks for regulators in the next decade.