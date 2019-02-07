MAS named Central Bank of the Year by London-based journal

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been named the Central Bank of the Year, it was announced yesterday. The award from London-based journal Central Banking recognises best practices in policy, governance, economics and management.

Editor-in-chief and award committee chairman Christopher Jeffery said in a press release: "Singapore's central bank stands out for its pioneering fintech efforts combined with its consistency of performance in monetary policy, financial stability and supervision.

"The MAS has proven itself to be a well-structured and agile institution capable of introducing joined-up rule-making while embracing technological change, all the while seeking to maintain a focus on prudent oversight of financial institutions - for which it has a strong track record."

MAS managing director Ravi Menon said in the same release: "This award is a tribute to the staff of MAS - their unstinting commitment to doing their best and the One MAS spirit of teamwork across the organisation.

"We would not have been able to achieve what we have without the strong partnership and support of the financial industry in Singapore, which has maintained high standards of prudence while pushing the boundaries of innovation."

Some of the authority's recent fintech innovations include setting up a behavioural sciences unit, a technology risk supervision department and a data analytics group.