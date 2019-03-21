MAS releases first enforcement report

In an effort to maintain and burnish Singapore's reputation as a financial centre, the authorities have been keeping potential white-collar criminals in line with warnings, reprimands and the occasional prosecution.

In its first enforcement report released yesterday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) revealed that from mid-2017 to end-2018, it had issued 223 warnings to players in the financial sector - almost one every other day - and 444 supervisory reminders, or almost one a day.

During the same period, MAS also issued 19 prohibition orders that bar individuals from working in the financial industry, 37 reprimands and 31 advisory letters.

This calibrated action seemed to do the trick as MAS had to resort to a solitary criminal conviction to keep the markets clean as the mere threat of getting caught kept potential criminals in check.

Releasing the first report of MAS' Enforcement Department - which was set up in 2016 to combat breaches of financial rules - its executive director Gillian Tan said the likelihood of capture deterred criminals even more than penalties and jail sentences, which MAS uses to target recalcitrant offenders.

"This (perception) is a powerful tool and is a key reason why our supervisory engagement and disruption outreach efforts pay off. In some cases, we want to be able to disrupt the misconduct quickly after it happens," said Ms Tan.

The report, to be released every 18 months, is part of the authority's effort to raise the accountability and transparency of its enforcement actions.

It delves into the range of financial misconduct that has occurred within the banking, insurance, capital markets here and shows that errant players were penalised more than $17 million in the 18-month period.

This excludes the $30 million in fines slapped on banks during the probe into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal as the bulk were applied before July 2017.

TNP GRAPHICS

MAS' sole prosecution case last year was of Mok Piak Liang, who was jailed 16 weeks for false trading in January last year.

The department had taken an average of eight months to investigate cases and 33 months to criminally prosecute financial wrongdoers, which is faster than the average time taken by regulatory bodies in other countries.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY