MAS to simplify rules to improve business flexibility

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) intends to simplify rules to encourage more exchanges and also make it easier to launch new derivative products.

It proposes to improve market operators' business flexibility when establishing new centralised trading facilities and speed to market when launching new products.

The proposals, set out in a consultation paper yesterday, are part of MAS' broader objectives to facilitate innovation in financial services by recognising emerging new business models while safeguarding investors' interest.

There will be a new multi-tier regime for market operators or exchanges, said MAS.

The regulator proposes to expand the existing Recognised Market Operators (RMO) regime from a single tier to three separate tiers (RMO Tier 1, RMO Tier 2 and RMO Tier 3) to better match regulatory requirements to the risks posed by different types of market operators.

"A multi-tier RMO regime with gradated requirements can better accommodate the emergence of new business models such as blockchain-based or peer-to-peer trading facilities, and lower the cost of entry for start-up operators," it said.

MAS currently regulates market operators under two categories, namely the Approved Exchanges (AEs) and RMOs.

AEs include the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and ICE or Intercontinental Exchange, while RMOs include Cleartrade for trading commodity derivatives or bond portals such as Bloomberg Tradebook and BGC.

Systemically important market operators such as the SGX are subject to a higher level of statutory obligations, while other non-retail market operators are regulated as RMOs.

At present, only AEs are allowed to serve retail investors.