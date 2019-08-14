MAS steps up scrutiny of shell firms to combat money laundering

SINGAPORE Singapore's central bank is raising its guard against money launderers increasingly using onshore shell companies to mask their transactions, a senior official said.

Ms Valerie Tay, who heads the anti-money laundering department at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said banks had closed accounts of several onshore shell companies over the past year, after detecting unlawful transactions.

"When we looked deeper into the risks, we realised that while criminals may still be using offshore companies, actually they have shifted to using onshore companies to evade detection," Ms Tay said, adding that this trend was also noticed in other financial centres.

"And that's when we started to be concerned. Because when the modus operandi of criminals shifts to evade detection and the industry isn't vigilant enough, the criminals can get their way."

Singapore's position as one of the world's leading financial centres and a trade hub makes it particularly vulnerable to money laundering due to large cross-border flows. Traditionally, money launderers and tax evaders have used shell companies in offshore centres worldwide. But the relative ease of starting a business in Singapore renders it potentially more vulnerable to misuse of shell firms, which otherwise have many legitimate purposes.

Ms Tay, a 20-year veteran at MAS, said red flags at shell companies included disproportionately large or high velocity transactions and unusual patterns in dealings. She said the MAS has told banks to "actively look for shell companies that can be abused for illicit financing.

"So there's a supervisory expectation for pro-active detection and disruption of illicit finance."