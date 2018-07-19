MAS using data analytics to fight financial crime

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is using data analytics and information sharing within the financial industry to combat financial crime.

Speaking at a financial crime seminar held by the Association of Banks in Singapore, Ms Ho Hern Shin, MAS' assistant managing director, banking and insurance group, said the regulator has applied data analytics to suspicious transaction reports that add up to more than 25,000 annually.

These reports are flagged by the financial institutions because of suspicions over illicit fund flows.

"Applying data analytics to this data set has enabled us to identify suspicious funds flow networks, and focus our supervisory attention on networks of higher risk accounts, entities or activities," she said.

MAS will also glean better machine readability of the reports' data when a revised form and reporting platform is introduced in August. Ms Ho said a report is forthcoming from an industry working group on data analytics applications.

The regulator has observed that criminals continue to misuse front companies to trade with prohibited entities or countries. This is known as proliferation financing.

Some banks - which were not identified by Ms Ho - have now been nudged into taking additional measures to identify and mitigate their proliferation financing risks.

This includes corroborating shipping information provided by customers with sources from third party service providers, such as Lloyd's List and the International Maritime Bureau.

"Some banks have also taken proactive steps to conduct a comprehensive review of their customer databases, to identify customers who have previously transacted with individuals or entities of proliferation concern, for closer scrutiny and review," she said.