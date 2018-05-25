MAS warns 8 cryptocurrency exchanges here, stops ICO

An initial coin offering (ICO) has been stopped in its tracks by the regulator as it broke rules governing securities and futures contracts.

The ICO issuer has returned all funds received from Singapore-based investors.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore also warned eight exchanges here not to allow digital tokens to be traded. It said these exchanges must consult MAS before trading in digital tokens deemed to be securities or futures contracts.

ICO issuers raise funds by taking in well-known cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or traditional money in exchange for their own currencies, known as digital tokens.

MAS guidelines suggest many digital tokens that promise a form of return are, in effect, securities so they must follow rules that govern shares, units of real estate investment trusts and bonds.