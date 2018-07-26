Mid-market firms in Singapore optimistic about growth

Middle-market firms in Singapore are optimistic, with nine in 10 expecting growth in excess of the global average growth rate of 6 per cent, according to the annual EY Growth Barometer released yesterday.

Middle-market firms are those with sizeable annual revenues that fall centrally within the market in which they operate. Thus, they straddle the middle market between smaller companies and the billion-dollar giants.

Singapore ranked fourth for growth expectations in Ernst & Young's survey of 2,766 middle-market executives across 21 countries, including 103 from Singapore.

Just under two-fifths of the Singapore respondents are aiming for growth of more than 10 per cent for the year, compared with about a quarter of respondents globally.

Another 51 per cent of Singapore respondents are targeting growth of 6 to 10 per cent.

EY global growth markets leader Annette Kimmitt said: "We are seeing a rare synchronisation of growth across all major global economies that is boosting executive confidence, particularly led by the Asia-Pacific region.

"For the first time, middle-market company leaders are getting ahead of change and shaping their businesses through investment, expansion and prioritisation to ride the wave of opportunity."

GROWTH STRATEGIES

For Singapore respondents, the most-cited growth strategies were overseas expansion (30 per cent) and mergers and acquisitions (19 per cent). However, a quarter of respondents also plan to divest part of their business.

EY Asean Growth Markets Leader Choo Eng Chuan said: "Many Singaporean entrepreneurs are open to overseas collaboration. This can take many forms. For example, by selling part of their business to an external partner, they can access new markets and explore greater opportunities.

"This may explain why strong alliances with external partners is the key path to boost agility for more than one in four of the country's respondents."

The most-cited main external risk was slow or flat global growth, about which more than four in 10 respondents here were concerned, compared with a quarter of respondents globally. Geopolitical uncertainty, in contrast, was cited as the main risk by just 3 per cent of Singapore firms.

Another key challenge to growth is insufficient cash flow, a factor cited by 38 per cent of the Singapore companies.

The EY survey also found that Singapore has the third-highest adoption rate of artificial intelligence (AI) at 9 per cent, behind China and the Netherlands, with a further 72 per cent of Singapore firms saying they plan to introduce AI in the next two years.