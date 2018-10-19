Millionaires in Singapore up 11%: Credit Suisse

The ranks of the rich here grew significantly last year, on the back of soaring asset markets, a new report said yesterday. It found that the number of millionaires in Singapore grew 11.2 per cent to 183,737 in the 12 months to the middle of this year.

The number is expected to grow by 5.5 per cent a year to reach 239,640 by 2023, according to the Credit Suisse Research Institute.

The number of Singapore's ultra-high net worth individuals - they have at least US$50 million (S$69 million) in wealth - rose more modestly, up 1.1 per cent to about 1,000.

Credit Suisse's study found that household wealth here grew by 7.4 per cent to around US$1.3 trillion.

That works out to US$283,000 for each adult, the ninth-highest in the world.

Singapore's wealth per adult has risen more than 146 per cent since 2000, mainly from high savings, asset price increases and a rising exchange rate from 2005 to 2012.

Financial assets make up 55 per cent of gross household wealth here, a ratio similar to that of Switzerland, the richest per capita economy.

Singapore's average debt of US$53,000, equal to 16 per cent of total assets, is moderate for a high-wealth country, Credit Suisse added.

The report said aggregate global wealth rose 4.6 per cent to US$317 trillion in the same 12-month period, outpacing population growth.

The United States was the biggest contributor to global wealth, adding US$6.3 trillion. Its total wealth now stands at US$98 trillion.