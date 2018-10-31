MindChamps to buy Sydney pre-school for $2.9 million

MindChamps founder and chief executive David Chiem with some of the pre-school's children.

MindChamps PreSchool is buying a pre-school in Sydney for A$2.97 million (S$2.9 million)

The assets include the authorisation of the Australian government agency to carry on providing childcare and education services at the pre-school centre, the benefit of the lease of its premises, the business's intellectual property rights and licences, and the plant and equipment of the pre-school centre.

The pre-school is in the northern beach suburb of Warriewood.

MindChamps said yesterday that it will fund the purchase through a combination of cash from its initial public offering and a loan.

The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on MindChamps' earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31.

MindChamps operates 10 childcare centres across New South Wales in Australia.

Its substantial shareholders include Straits Times parent company, Singapore Press Holdings.