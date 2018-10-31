Business

MindChamps to buy Sydney pre-school for $2.9 million

MindChamps to buy Sydney pre-school for $2.9 million
MindChamps founder and chief executive David Chiem with some of the pre-school's children. PHOTO: MINDCHAMPS
Oct 31, 2018 06:00 am

MindChamps PreSchool is buying a pre-school in Sydney for A$2.97 million (S$2.9 million)

The assets include the authorisation of the Australian government agency to carry on providing childcare and education services at the pre-school centre, the benefit of the lease of its premises, the business's intellectual property rights and licences, and the plant and equipment of the pre-school centre.

The pre-school is in the northern beach suburb of Warriewood.

MindChamps said yesterday that it will fund the purchase through a combination of cash from its initial public offering and a loan.

The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on MindChamps' earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31.

MindChamps operates 10 childcare centres across New South Wales in Australia.

Business

IEA chief: High oil prices hurting consumers, could affect fuel demand

Its substantial shareholders include Straits Times parent company, Singapore Press Holdings.

MindChamps shares last traded on Monday, finishing at 62.5 cents. - THE STRAITS TIMES

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE