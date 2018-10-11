MindChamps PreSchool to open 20 pre-schools in Malaysia

MindChamps PreSchool aims to open 20 pre-schools in Malaysia, following a deal announced yesterday.

The agreement involves Malaysian education group Victoria Education serving as a master franchisee.

MindChamps plans to have the 20 international pre-schools operating by 2024, it said yesterday.

The company already has franchise deals in the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, the Philippines and Myanmar, and owns and operates 10 centres in Australia.

It said the 20 Malaysian campuses will be "styled as a learning village, where classrooms are clustered in community groupings around common collaborative spaces, allowing children from different ages to interact and learn in a social setting".

It plans to open the first campus in June next year, with a flagship 10,000 sq m facility in Kuala Lumpur for about 1,000 children expected to be ready in 2021.

A campus in Johor Baru, due to be ready by the end of next year, is expected to cater to 650 children.

Both campuses will feature a multi-level sensory garden and a 20m-long indoor swimming pool, among their facilities.

Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Straits Times, owns a 20 per cent stake in MindChamps.