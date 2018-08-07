MindChamps reports 83% rise in Q2 net profit

MindChamps PreSchool posted an 83 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to $1.26 million for the second quarter ended June 30, underpinned by growing student numbers and global franchises.

Revenue rose 60 per cent to $7.65 million thanks to the acquisition of seven pre-school centres in Australia and Singapore, as well as higher franchise income mainly from the sale of a master franchise licence in China. Earnings per sharewas 0.52 cent, up from 0.38 cent previously.

Gross profit for the quarter under review came to $4.89 million, up 78 per cent, in line with the higher revenue and partly offset by higher cost of sales.

Administrative expenses also swelled during the quarter, rising 84 per cent to $3.96 million due to higher staff costs and increased administrative costs incurred by newly acquired centres.

As of June 30, the group had 13 company-owned company-operated centres, up from six a year ago, and 51 franchisee-owned franchisee-operated centres, up from 40 a year ago.

For the six-month period, net profit rose 16 per cent to $1.6 million, while revenue was 48 per cent higher at $13.66 million.