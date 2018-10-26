Minister: Countries should work together to update WTO rules

Countries should work together to update World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules to deal with new issues such as the emerging digital economy, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

He told an investment forum on the Belt and Road Initiative that the multilateral trading system must evolve with the times.

He noted China has shifted from attracting foreign direct investment to increasingly having the ability to export its capital and expertise to the rest of the world.

"Some international media have expressed concerns with this development," Mr Chan said, adding that others have questioned the intent and financial viability of various projects in the Belt and Road Initiative.

"In the global context, we have also seen the rise of anti-globalisation sentiments and the escalation of trade tensions," he said.

"...It is important we address some of these challenges constructively together and realise its full potential."

He noted four principles that can help ensure a stable business environment.

The first is strengthening the multilateral system and WTO rules.

Second, there is a need to allow market discipline to run its course, meaning projects must be evaluated according to market principles. Projects held to high standards of financial prudence inspire confidence and bring real benefits to the public.

The third is to continue working hard to integrate production and value chains.

Finally, projects must benefit an expanding circle of stakeholders, from local communities to the world. This gives stakeholders a "vested interest and responsibility in the projects' successes".

Mr Chan said Singapore can be "a pathfinder for new ideas" in the Belt and Road Initiative, he said, citing a connectivity initiative in Chongqing that re-imagines existing trade flows.