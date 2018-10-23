Minister says Saudi Arabia has no intention of imposing oil embargo

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has no intention of unleashing a 1973-style oil embargo on Western consumers and will isolate oil from politics, the Saudi energy minister said yesterday amid a worsening crisis over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"There is no intention," Mr Khalid al-Falih told Russia's Tass news agency when asked if there could be a repetition of the 1973-style oil embargo.

Top US lawmakers turned their ire on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday and said they believed he ordered the killing of Mr Khashoggi, although the Trump administration maintained a more cautious stance.

Several US lawmakers have suggested imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia in recent days while the kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter, has pledged to retaliate to any sanctions with "bigger measures".

"This incident will pass. But Saudi Arabia is a very responsible country, for decades we used our oil policy as responsible economic tool and isolated it from politics," Mr Falih said.

He said that if oil prices went up, it would slow down the global economy and trigger a recession. But he added that with Iranian sanctions coming into full force next month, there was no guarantee oil prices would not go higher.

"I cannot give you a guarantee, because I cannot predict what will happen to other suppliers," Mr Falih said, when asked if the world can avoid oil prices hitting US$100 per barrel again.

"We have sanctions on Iran, and nobody has a clue what Iranians export will be. Secondly, there are potential declines in different countries like Libya, Nigeria, Mexico and Venezuela," he said.