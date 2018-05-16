More than 1,300 SMEs adopt over 50 tech solutions: Minister

Smaller companies that are stepping up investment in innovation and technology as part of business transformation efforts are reaping rewards.

More than 1,300 enterprises have adopted over 50 ready-to-go technology solutions in areas such as customer management and analytics through Tech Depot since April last year, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

"These businesses are already seeing benefits, with an average of 25 per cent productivity improvement following implementation of the solutions," he added.

Tech Depot on the SME Portal offers technology solutions developed by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Mr Chan was speaking at the SME Technology and Innovation Day 2018 at Resorts World Convention Centre, attended by 1,600 people mostly from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

SMEs are also seizing chances to collaborate with institutes such as A*Star to build their own research and development capabilities, he noted.

More than 700 A*Star research scientists and engineers have been seconded to about 400 SMEs since 2003 to provide expertise, said Mr Chan, adding: "This is a fine example of how we want to translate research and innovation into enterprise and commercialisation."

It is being carried out under A*Star's Technology for Enterprise Capability Upgrading (T-Up). Mr Chan gave out T-Up Excellence awards yesterday to recognise the efforts of three researchers who worked with SMEs under the scheme.

Mr Chan also listed ways Singapore can position itself as a "global Asia node of technology, innovation and enterprise".

The first is to design products and services for the world, not just the domestic market. Innovation must also be Singapore's core competitive advantage to compete successfully in Asean.