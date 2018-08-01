More women on boards of Singapore companies

A major milestone in board diversity has been reached with the majority of Singapore-listed companies now having at least one female director for the first time.

The Diversity Action Committee (DAC) also noted yesterday that the proportion of all-male boards had slipped to 49 per cent as at June 30, the first time it has fallen below 50 per cent.

Women were increasing their board representation in the first half of this year, occupying 11.2 per cent of board seats on listed companies as at June 30, up from 10.8 per cent six months earlier and 10.3 per cent a year earlier.

But gender diversity is still below the target of 20 per cent female participation by 2020 set by DAC.

The DAC has focused on getting larger companies to lead the way and has found some success. Women held 14.7 per cent of boards seats among the 100 largest companies by market value as at June 30, up from 13.1 per cent at Dec 31 and 12.2 per cent on June 30 last year.

"If (the) pace is sustained, the top 100 companies will be the first group of companies to achieve DAC's first-tier target of 20 per cent women on boards by 2020..." said DAC chairman and Singapore Exchange chief executive Loh Boon Chye in a statement.