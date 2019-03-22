Most Asian markets end higher

The Singapore stock market made gains yesterday, supported by a dovish US Federal Reserve that indicated there would be no more rate hikes this year.

But worries on global growth continue to make headway, as the Fed trimmed its US growth outlook.

The US President's warning that Washington may leave tariffs on Chinese goods to ensure Beijing's compliance with any trade deal did not help either.

While these factors contributed to a mixed session in Asia, the Straits Times Index (STI) gained 5.99 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 3,213.65.

Markets in Australia, Korea, China and Hong Kong closed moderately higher, while Malaysia ended lower. The Japanese market was closed.

IG market strategist Pan Jingyi noted said that enthusiasm in early trading due a dovish Fed was tempered by projection of slower US growth and the US-China trade progress.

Trading on the Singapore bourse clocked in at 1.03 billion securities, about 74 per cent of the daily average over the first two months of the year.

Total turnover came to $947.97 million, 93 per cent of the January-to-February daily average.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 192 to 170.

QT Vascular closed flat at 0.6 cent but was the bourse's most active counter with 83.5 million shares traded.

Market watchers told The Business Times the high volumes in the balloon catheter specialist were most likely down to speculative reasons.

Meanwhile, Genting Singapore was the blue-chip index's most traded, ending the session three cents or 3 per cent higher at $1.04 with 53.9 million shares changing hands.

A trader noted that even though the casino operator has "limited growth avenues at present, it has a stable revenue stream and lacks competition".

CONCERNS

Despite growth concerns weighing on investors' minds, a dovish Fed sent the US dollar lower and oil prices hit a five-month high during yesterday's session.

However, the effect was mixed for oil and gas counters. Rex International added 0.1 cent or 1.2 per cent to close at 8.2 cents; KrisEnergy closed flat at 5.3 cents, and GSS Energy finished 0.1 cent or 0.9 per cent lower at 10.4 cents.

A weaker US dollar also translated to lower commodity prices.

This, UOB Kay Hian's vice-president of equities and financial products Brandon Leu said, is "likely the reason why we are seeing large interest in agri stocks".

Agri-business counters Olam International gained a cent or 0.5 per cent to $2.01; Golden Agri-Resources closed 0.5 cent or 1.9 per cent higher at 27.5 cents.

While the US dollar has weakened in recent weeks due to anticipation of a dovish Fed policy, DBS Group Research said in a note that it "does not think the US dollar will keep depreciating from here".

Chuan Hup Holdings, advanced four cents or 11.9 per cent to close at 37.5 cents. It was one of yesterday's big gainers.

The counter surged following a proposed special dividend of nine cents a share, subject to shareholders' approval, that would be distributed after the company disposes its stake in electronics manufacturing services company PCI.

Challenger Technologies bumped up 3.5 cents or 6.6 per cent to 56.5 cents after Digileap Capital made a cash exit offer for all the electronic retailer's shares at an exit offer price of 56 cents a share.

Going by value of trades done, DBS Group Holdings saw $73.21 million traded - 7.7 per cent of the bourse's value of securities traded - across 2.88 million shares.

The bank's shares gained four cents or 0.2 per cent to close at $25.39.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts