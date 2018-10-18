Most Asian stocks end higher

Stocks in Asia ended broadly higher yesterday, after a firm handover from Wall Street overnight.

Some semblance of stability was restored in the markets after US stocks rallied the most since March, as corporate earnings provided a respite from trade tensions. The Dow and the S&P 500 jumped by more than 2 per cent each, while the Nasdaq surged nearly 3 per cent.

Falling in line with the rest of Asia was the benchmark Straits Times Index, which rose 36.79 points, or 1.2 per cent to close the day at 3,071.1, as gainers outnumbered losers 232 to 141.

Turnover came in lower, with 1.12 billion shares worth $898.7 million changing hands, versus 1.8 billion shares worth $950.6 million the previous day.

Propping up the index was Yangzijiang (YZJ) Shipbuilding which gained 4 per cent, or five cents to close at $1.31 apiece.

In a research report last week, DBS analyst Ho Pei Hwa noted that YZJ has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Mitsui to establish a new shipbuilding company in China.

The registered share capital of the JV could be as much as US$99.9 million (S$137 million), while the total capital to be employed could go up to US$299 million, YZJ said.

According to Ms Ho, the JV could lift the group's contract wins in 2019 by 20 per cent and paves the way for YZJ into large-scale liquefied natural gas carriers. The brokerage has reiterated a "buy" call on the counter, with a target price of $1.82.

Among the real estate investment trusts in play, CapitaLand Mall Trust gained 2.8 per cent, or six cents to close at $2.17, while First Reit added 1.7 per cent, or two cents to $1.20.

For the first time this week, all three banking stocks registered gains. OCBC Bank led the way, rising 1.7 per cent to $10.76, followed by United Overseas Bank, which was up 1.2 per cent to $25.63, and DBS Bank, which added 1 per cent to $24.49.

UOB Kay Hian initiated coverage on industrial agri-food company, Japfa. Citing that the group is "deeply undervalued" and on a "strong turnaround path", the brokerage has issued a "buy" rating on the stock with a target price of 90 cents. This represents a 47.5 per cent upside to the counter's closing price of 61 cents as at Oct 16.

However, Jiutian Chemical plummeted 16.1 per cent, or 0.5 cent to 2.6 cents apiece. This comes after the Catalist-listed company on Tuesday said it expects to report a net loss for the third-quarter ended Sept 30. Its financial results are due by Nov 14.

IEV Holdings also fell 11.6 per cent to 3.8 cents, after the group recently announced that it intends to dispose its stake in a loss-making unit to eventually exit from the mobile natural gas business in Indonesia.

In other news, while Singapore's non-oil domestic exports accelerated by 8.3 per cent year-on-year last month, analysts are of the view that this is unlikely to sustain as the trade war continues to cloud global outlook.

Said Maybank Kim Eng economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye: "Third-quarter trade volumes may have been distorted by the escalating US-China trade war, as companies frontloaded exports before tariff increases."

Elsewhere in Asia, equities echoed the Wall Street cheer with Japan's Topix gaining 1.54 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi adding 1.04 per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also rose 1.2 per cent, recording its largest intra-day gain in almost four months. While markets in Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday, Chinese stocks ended a two-day losing streak to finish 0.6 per cent higher.