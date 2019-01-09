Most regional markets fall but STI rises

Monday's sunny skies are gone. Most regional markets traded lower yesterday, as investors continue to hold out for breakthroughs in the trade negotiation between the US and China.

One of those bucking the downward trend was the local bourse. Singapore stocks closed with gains, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.65 per cent or 20.14 points to 3,122.94.

Advancers outpaced decliners 207 to 170 on turnover of some 1.3 billion shares worth $880.4 million.

Local lenders DBS bank (up 0.67 per cent to $23.91), OCBC Bank (up 1.14 per cent to $11.50) and United Overseas Bank (up 0.88 per cent to $25.17) helped the index onto higher ground.

So did other index heavyweights such as conglomerate Jardine Cycle & Carriage (up 1.09 per cent to $36.09) and retailer Dairy Farm International Holdings (up 2.33 per cent to US$9.22, or S$12.50).

The Trump administration had expressed optimism that it can reach a "reasonable" trade deal with China, with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross telling CNBC on Monday that "there is a very good chance that we'll get a reasonable settlement that China can live with, that we can live with, and that addresses all the key issues".

Mr Ross had said such a deal could involve the Chinese buying more US soya beans and liquefied natural gas, while agreeing to deeper "structural reforms" on issues such as intellectual property rights and market access.

But Mr Masanari Takada, cross-assets strategist at Nomura Securities, held a less sanguine view.

He told Reuters: "Market pessimism has been rolled back, partly helped by hopes for the US-China trade talks. But many investors are trying to play it safe, and it is yet to be seen whether the recovery continues or ends up as a short-term relief rally."

That caution seems to be permeating technology stocks too.

Analysts are worrying that technology companies may issue profit warnings in the upcoming fourth-quarter earnings season, with the US-China trade war and macro uncertainties taking their toll. Just last week, tech giant Apple had lowered its profit guidance for the first time in more than a decade.

Maybank Kim Eng analyst Lai Gene Lih said: "We are lowering target prices across Singapore technology coverage to factor in cuts to our earnings forecasts amid heightened macro uncertainty; and higher costs of equity to factor in increased volatility within the sector."

Technology and semiconductor counters headed down yesterday.

AEM Holdings lost 1.14 per cent to 87 cents; UMS Holdings declined 1.68 per cent to 58.5 cents; and Excelpoint fell 0.85 per cent to 58.5 cents.

For now, Mr Lai remains neutral on the technology sector and prefers companies with stronger resilience to the US-China trade war and macro uncertainties, such as Venture Corp (target price $17.48) and Valuetronics (target price 90 cents).

Venture declined 1.18 per cent to $14.27, while Valuetronics closed unchanged at 69 cents. Venture is his top pick as its products are largely insulated from tariffs. It might even benefit from the trade war due to its South-east Asian-centric production footprint.

That said, Mr Lai said softening manufacturing activity globally may eventually temper Venture's US capital expenditure appetite, in turn slowing the momentum of its multi-quarter sequential earnings recovery.

On the other hand, he said, Valuetronics may still be "vulnerable to a downturn in consumer sentiment and/or an escalation in the trade war, due to exposures to smart-lighting (discretionary spending item) and products affected by tariffs (20 per cent of revenue)".