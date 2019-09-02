N. Korea denies using online attacks to steal

SEOUL : North Korea yesterday denied allegations that it had obtained US$2 billion (S$2.8 billion) through cyber attacks on banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, and accused the US of spreading rumours.

A United Nations report seen by Reuters last month said North Korea had used "widespread and increasingly sophisticated" cyber attacks to steal from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, amassing US$2 billion which it used to fund weapons of mass destruction programmes.

"The United States and other hostile forces are now spreading ill-hearted rumours," North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency reported, citing a statement from the spokesman for the National Coordination Committee of the DPRK for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.

"Such a fabrication by the hostile forces is nothing but a sort of a nasty game aimed at tarnishing the image of our republic and finding justification for sanctions and pressure campaigns against the DPRK," the statement said.