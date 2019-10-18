Netflix adds more subscribers in Q3 than expected

Netflix lost customers for the first time in the previous quarter.

LOS ANGELES Netflix added slightly more paying subscribers than Wall Street expected in the third quarter, a relief to investors who had worried the company might fall short just as Disney and Apple prepare to ramp up the streaming wars.

The results for July through September represented a rebound from the previous quarter when Netflix lost US streaming customers for the first time in eight years and missed targets for overseas subscribers.

For the third quarter, it added 6.77 million paid customers around the globe, topping the nearly 6.7 million average expectation of analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Its total subscriber count topped 158 million.

The company projected it would pick up 7.6 million customers in the last three months of this year. Analysts had expected a forecast of 9.4 million.