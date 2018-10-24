Netflix aims to raise S$2.8 billion in debt

Netflix announced on Monday it will tap debt markets for a second time this year, aiming to raise another US$2 billion (S$2.8 billion).

The move, which the company said was aimed at funding a spread of activities including paying for new content, spurred falls in the prices of its bonds and shares as investors worried about the growing costs of its huge planned investments.

The move was well telegraphed by Netflix, said Mr John McClain, portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital. He said the debt raise "makes sense to us".

Netflix has said it plans to spend US$8 billion on content this year. It had spent US$6.9 billion on TV shows and movies by the end of its third quarter, suggesting 2018 spending is likely to be closer to US$9 billion.

Netflix in April sold US$1.6 billion in debt, after raising US$1.9 billion in November 2017.

This brings total debt to US$8.4 billion, most of which has been raised in the past three years.

Its long-term debt as a percentage of total capital has roughly doubled to 65 per cent since the end of 2014.

Bumper quarterly results last week, driven by gains in international subscribers, eased concerns that Netflix is running out of space to expand in developed markets.

But while it still has huge potential in emerging markets like India, some brokerages have begun to draw attention to the overall high cost it is paying as an enterprise to gain more users.

"This is further proof of Netflix's need for capital to fund short-term operations and content capex," Mr Richard Miller, founder and managing partner at Gullane Capital.

"It shows they are further than ever from being free cash flow positive," he said.