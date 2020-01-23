Netflix ramps up global subscribers but sees slower growth ahead

SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix said on Tuesday that it added millions of new subscribers globally over the past quarter as it ramped up for a tougher competitive landscape but scaled back its outlook for early 2020.

The global streaming television giant largely beat expectations with a profit of US$587 million (S$792 million) in the fourth quarter as revenue rose 31 per cent from a year ago to US$5.5 billion.

Netflix added a better-than-expected 8.8 million subscribers worldwide to hit 167 million, but growth in North America was below forecasts with 550,000 new members, including 420,000 in the US.

After-hours trading showed Netflix shares in a narrow range, dipping slightly and then rising about 0.1 per cent.

Netflix said it expects to add around seven million new subscribers in the first quarter of this year, well below the level of a year ago, citing "slightly elevated churn levels" in the US.

The California-based company scaled back expectations in the current quarter, with nascent services such as Apple TV+, Disney+ and soon-to-launch rivals such as Peacock competing for viewers.

"Many media companies and tech giants are launching streaming services, reinforcing the major trend of the transition from linear to streaming entertainment," Netflix said in a letter released with the earnings figures.

"We have a big head start in streaming and will work to build on that by focusing on the same thing we have focused on for the past 22 years - pleasing members."