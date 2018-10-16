Nets launches online billing and collection service

Payments provider Nets yesterday launched an online billing and collection service that allows businesses to issue invoices and collect funds electronically.

PayCollect enables companies to send e-invoices as notifications via SMS or e-mail. Customers can pay via DBS Bank, OCBC Bank, United Overseas Bank or NetsPay apps by clicking on a link in the notification.

Smaller merchants such as tuition providers and handymen can use PayCollect on its own, needing only the customer's mobile number to send an e-invoice.

PayCollect will be integrated into popular accounting packages to allow businesses to track payment status in real time and perform end-of-day reconciliation.

Accounting software MYOB offered by ABSS in partnership with Mint Payments is the first software package to be supported.

Nets Solutions managing director Ricky Lim said yesterday: "We are taking care of the most important but yet difficult part of any business operations - that of collecting payments.

"PayCollect is an end-to-end solution that effectively solves the last-mile collection problem for businesses by moving their entire billing cycle online and providing their customers with the ability to make e-payments directly and easily from a mobile device."

Sign up at www.nets.com.sg/business/ecommerce-solutions/paycollect/