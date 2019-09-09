New employer features on MyCareersFuture.sg make hiring easier

It used to take human resources manager Julie Angelin at least 20 minutes to download resumes and 20 to 25 minutes more to screen those who had responded to her online job advertisements.

But thanks to a new preview feature for employers on the MyCareersFuture.sg portal, she is now able to see at a glance the key skills and work experience of applicants before deciding which resumes to download.

The portal also recommends other candidates whose skills match the job description posted even if they have not applied for that particular post, so long as they have indicated they are open to other career opportunities.

"This helps us to find more candidates based on our requirements," said Ms Angelin, 29, who works at safety training provider August International.

Yesterday, Workforce Singapore (WSG) officially launched the employers' segment of the portal, which replaces the Jobs Bank and adds several features based on feedback from firms.

Besides the candidate recommendation and resume preview, employers can now sort applicants based on how well their skills or experience fit the job description.

These new features aim to help employers save time in identifying suitable candidates.

MyCareersFuture.sg uses machine learning tech and aims to match applicants to jobs that best fit their skill sets, as well as highlight jobs that qualify for Government support - such as training or wage subsidies - under Adapt and Grow programmes.

WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian said: "In this digital age where new technology and emerging skills are changing the hiring landscape, it is critical for us to keep pace with the changes to better match job seekers to employers."