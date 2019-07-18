New framework, training plan for data protection officers

A new framework and training plan for data protection officers (DPOs) has been developed by Singapore's privacy watchdog to clarify their roles and develop their capabilities, in a bid to ensure companies better protect and use data.

In a related move, companies based here can now apply for a pair of internationally recognised data protection certifications that will allow them to seamlessly share data and do business faster with countries such as Japan, the US and Mexico, while being assured that their data would be protected.

The DPO Competency Framework and Training Roadmap, developed by the Personal Data Protection Commission in consultation with industry partners, spells out expected roles and responsibilities at each of the stages of a DPO's career - the data protection executive, DPO and regional DPO.

The commission said these stages will require various levels of competency for skills such as data protection management, data breach management and design thinking.

The roadmap will help them identify the courses they need to take to move up a level of proficiency.

Announcing the framework yesterday at the Personal Data Protection Seminar, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said: "The right data protection team under an able DPO can be an effective component of a company's management and support the efforts to build consumer trust and support businesses' growth."

The commission said that it, together with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Employment and Employability Institute and NTUC LearningHub, will be launching a 12-month pilot programme to use the framework to train DPOs. These data protection-related courses will be available from the fourth quarter of this year.