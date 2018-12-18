New oil and gas projects may not meet demand: Report

The number of new oil and gas projects will rise five-fold next year from a 2015 trough but overall spending is still unlikely to be enough to meet future demand, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a report.

Global investment in oil and gas production, known as upstream, is expected to reach US$425 billion (S$584 billion) next year, according to WoodMac analyst Angus Rodger.

That compares with a total spending of US$770 billion in 2014, which dropped to US$400 billion in 2016 and last year.

Although spending levels have slightly recovered since then, next year's capital expenditure will still fall short of the US$600 billion required to meet demand growth and to offset the natural decline of output from fields, Mr Rodger told Reuters.

Several top oil companies, including US giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron, said they would boost spending next year as they accelerate developments of highly productive shale fields. But overall, companies will seek to maintain spending largely flat to return cash to investors after years of pain, Mr Rodger said.

Still, deep cost cuts introduced in recent years and lower rates for drilling rigs and services mean that companies can do more with their money.

Next year, the number of large new oil and gas projects is expected to reach up to 50, compared with 40 this year, and around 10 in 2015, according to WoodMac's 2019 outlook.

Large projects hold over 50 million barrels of oil or gas equivalent. Many of the new projects will be around gas, with a record number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects set to get the green light next year.