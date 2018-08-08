New partnership to upskill workers in accountancy

With accountancy jobs increasingly under threat from technology and global competition, a new partnership has been set up to identify at-risk positions and ways in which workers can retrain for other roles.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore Accountancy Commission (SAC) are working together to manage disruption in the sector, which has seen the number of residents working as accounting and bookkeeping clerks fall by 4,900 - or 15 per cent - between 2012 and last year, NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay said in a blog post yesterday.

The impact of technology can take around five years to be felt, and roles may become obsolete in 10 to 20 years, Mr Tay believes.

"We must use this time, while our workers are still employed, to upskill and prepare our workforce for the higher-value jobs of the future, so that when their current jobs are eliminated, they can still remain employed and employable," he wrote.

NTUC and SAC will develop programmes for accountancy and bookkeeping clerks to help them take charge of their career progression, he added.

More than 40 chief financial officers and chief human resource officers held a meeting in April on managing disruption. It followed a move last December to have some 160 member banks under the Association of Banks in Singapore adhere to human resource practices in which they should actively assess the impact of technology on their workforce.

According to the HR tripartite advisory, banks here would have to retrain and redeploy staff to areas of job growth through professional conversion programmes.