New programme to help manufacturing sector digitalise

Dr Koh Poh Koon (third from right) touring the Digital Manufacturing Living Lab, observing both the Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle and the drone in action at a demonstration of an integrated logistics hub.

More help is on the horizon for manufacturing companies and workers to transition to Industry 4.0.

A Digital and Advanced Manufacturing Programme to support digitalisation in the sector was launched yesterday by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central.

The programme was jointly developed by ITE, the Singapore Precision Engineering and Technology Association, and the Singapore Industrial Automation Association.

It will allow companies to create digital solutions and experiment with smart equipment at ITE's Digital and Advanced Manufacturing Living Labs, which showcase various improved front-end and back-end production technologies.

Workers can also take industry-relevant modules to upgrade their skills for roles in Industry 4.0.

POOL SOLUTIONS

Dr Koh said: "Under this initiative, ITE, together with commercial system integrators, will pool together technical solutions to help address the common yet critical technological adoption challenges that companies face."

"Companies can share their business problems and collaborate with ITE and the system integrators to find the technological solutions to address their needs," he added, saying that firms can optimise production facilities and transform business processes quicker.

This is especially vital to help companies take advantage of the new opportunities that technological advancements have created in the manufacturing sector, he said.