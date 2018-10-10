Newstead Technologies to remain operational for now

Home-grown electronics retailer Newstead Technologies will remain operational for now, following a reorganisation of the company that saw it let 40 per cent of its 250 staff go.

The company, which operates more than a dozen stores including Apple reseller Nubox and electronics concept store Digital Style, was placed under provisional liquidation last Thursday, according to a statement issued yesterday evening.

The appointed provisional liquidator, Mr Tee Wey Lih of Acres Advisory, together with the Newstead management team have completed a reorganisation of the company and it is business as usual at all 10 Nubox outlets, as well as selected Newstead stores, the statement said.

"The company will continue to honour all transactions and service commitments during this transition period," the statement said, adding that the company is in talks with investors to find a workable solution for all parties involved.

A creditors' meeting will be scheduled for Nov 2, and the notice of the meeting will be issued next week.

The Straits Times reported on Monday that the company was being voluntarily wound up, with Newstead stores at Suntec City and Marina Square having shut in the last week.

Staff at its office and stores in Sim Lim Square, Nex and City Square Mall declined to comment when approached by The Straits Times yesterday, though sales staff said warranties purchased at Newstead stores would be honoured by product manufacturers.

Newstead, which was established in 1998, had been touted last year as the largest IT anchor for the upcoming Funan mall, with plans to occupy multiple concept stores across 15,000 sq ft when the revamped mall reopens next year.