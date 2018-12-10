Nissan moves to block Ghosn’s access to Brazil flat

TOKYO Nissan said it was seeking to block former chairman Carlos Ghosn's access to an apartment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, citing a risk that the executive, arrested and removed from his role for financial misconduct, may remove or destroy evidence.

Brazilian-born Ghosn has been detained in Tokyo since his Nov 19 arrest on suspicion of conspiring with former Nissan representative director Greg Kelly to understate his compensation by about half of the actual 10 billion yen (S$122 million), over five years from 2010.

The Tokyo authorities extended their detention until the maximum Dec 10 for the alleged crime.

A Brazil court has granted Mr Ghosn access to the property, owned by Nissan, in the Copacabana neighbourhood, but the company said in a statement yesterday it was petitioning a higher court to reverse the decision.

"Nissan has been cooperating with the authorities to investigate misconduct on the part of its former chairman, and is working to prevent the destruction of any potential evidence that could occur by allowing access to residences in question," a Nissan spokesman said.

A person close to the Tokyo prosecutors' office told Reuters that Mr Ghosn, Mr Kelly and Nissan itself will be indicted as early today.