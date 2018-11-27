Noble Group extends deadline for $4.8b restructuring plan

Noble said it had made progress with the restructuring but needed more time.

Noble Group Ltd is pushing back this month's deadline to complete its make-or-break $3.5 billion (S$4.8 billion) debt restructuring deal to Dec 11, amid a probe by Singapore authorities into suspected false and misleading statements issued by the company.

Noble, once Asia's top commodity trader, has seen its market value all but wiped out from $6 billion in February 2015, after its accounting was questioned by Iceberg Research.

WRITEDOWNS

To save itself, Noble has shrunk its business by selling billions of dollars of assets, taking hefty writedowns and cutting hundreds of jobs, while defending its accounting.

Singapore-listed Noble said it had made good progress towards completing the restructuring.

But the timeline had been delayed "due to the additional time required to fully address all concerns of the regulators", it said in a statement to the Singapore bourse late on Sunday.

As part of its overhaul, Noble had planned to list its smaller Asian-centric thermal coal business but this was thrown into doubt last week after a joint investigation announced by the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

Noble said it had agreed with its main creditors and banks to extend the restructuring deadline and aims to complete it by no later than Dec. 11.