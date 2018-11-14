Noble to name former Morgan Stanley banker as next chairman: Report
Noble Group is set to appoint Mr Ian Potter, a former senior banker at Morgan Stanley, as its next chairman in a few weeks, just as the commodities trader seeks to complete its $3.5 billion debt restructuring, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Mr Potter has been working with Noble in an advisory capacity for the past few months, said a source, who declined to be named as Singapore-listed Noble has not made any official announcement.
Mr Potter is a managing partner at Lion City Capital, a private investment company. He previously had a nearly two-decade stint at Morgan Stanley, where he was the head of its Asia commodities, among other roles, his LinkedIn profile showed.
Mr Paul Brough, a restructuring veteran and Noble's current chairman, brought the company back from one of the biggest near-death corporate experiences in Asia and had said he would step down once the restructuring was completed.
Noble's next chairman will be tasked with steering the company into profitability as it transforms itself into an Asian-centric trader mainly dealing with coal, freight and liquefied natural gas. - REUTERS
