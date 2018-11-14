Noble to name former Morgan Stanley banker as next chairman: Report

Noble Group is set to appoint Mr Ian Potter, a former senior banker at Morgan Stanley, as its next chairman in a few weeks, just as the commodities trader seeks to complete its $3.5 billion debt restructuring, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Mr Potter has been working with Noble in an advisory capacity for the past few months, said a source, who declined to be named as Singapore-listed Noble has not made any official announcement.

Mr Potter is a managing partner at Lion City Capital, a private investment company. He previously had a nearly two-decade stint at Morgan Stanley, where he was the head of its Asia commodities, among other roles, his LinkedIn profile showed.

Mr Paul Brough, a restructuring veteran and Noble's current chairman, brought the company back from one of the biggest near-death corporate experiences in Asia and had said he would step down once the restructuring was completed.