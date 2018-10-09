Nubox owner Newstead Technologies goes into liquidation

Home-grown electronics retailer Newstead Technologies is in liquidation.

Last night, a Newstead listing on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's (Acra's) business filing portal indicated its status was "in liquidation - creditors' voluntary winding up".

Newstead, established in 1998, owns brands such as Digital Style and Nubox and has outlets in several shopping malls.

The Straits Times reported last year the retailer was to be the largest IT anchor for the new Funan shopping centre when it opens next year.

Newstead had originally intended to occupy multiple concept stores in the new mall, spread across 15,000 sq ft.

A spokesman for CapitaLand, which manages Funan, told ST it had not yet heard from Newstead about its liquidation.

A spokesman for Sim Lim Square, a shopping centre where Newstead runs 16 stalls, said that the company has not informed the mall about any plans to close.

The mall's spokesman said that Newstead's stalls were still serving customers yesterday.

A spokesman for an IT show organiser, which Newstead has been a major participant of for almost two decades, said that the company had pulled out of an upcoming November IT fair.

The spokesman added that Newstead had earlier also pulled out of most of the space it was supposed to occupy at an IT fair last month, four weeks before the show started.