Number of resale non-landed private homes sold up 59%: SRX estimate

The private resale property market saw its biggest recovery in activity after it was hit by the last bout of cooling measures, according to flash estimates from SRX Property yesterday.

Flash data from the real estate portal showed the number of resale non-landed private homes sold last month jumped 59.3 per cent to 830 units after the Chinese New Year seasonal lull in February when only 521 units were transacted.

March resales reached the highest volume since the property curbs were implemented last July, but they are still 41.4 per cent lower than a year ago.

ZACD Group head of research & consultancy Nicholas Mak noted that in the eight-month period since the latest round of cooling measures, the average monthly resale volume dropped to 653 units from 1,364 units in the five-month period from March to July 2018.

Mr Mak said: "This could be the 'new normal' monthly resale volume for the private non-landed residential resale market. Therefore, the 41 per cent year-on-year decline of resale volume in March 2019 was not surprising."

SRX's data also showed resale prices of condominiums and private apartments edged up 0.1 per cent in March from the previous month, for a second straight month-on-month increase, after dipping in December and January.

This brings private non-landed resale prices to 3.5 per cent higher than a year ago, after February's month-on-month price rise was revised up to 0.6 per cent from an earlier estimate of a 0.5 per cent increase.

Resale prices are now just 0.6 per cent lower than their peak last July when the cooling measures struck.